South Africa: Brian Molefe Funded a 'Dirty War' On National Treasury

press release

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, revealed today that the Progressive Professionals Forum, headed up by "Jimmy" Manyi, received a whopping R840 000 in "sponsorships" from two state-owned enterprises in South Africa.

Replying to a parliamentary question, the minister revealed that the Progressive Professionals Forum received a staggering R440 000 in "sponsorships" from Eskom and R400 000 in "sponsorships" from Transnet.

What this reveals is that Brian Molefe, who headed up Eskom at the time the "sponsorships" were made, was effectively funding an organization which was waging a "dirty war" on the Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, and National Treasury, as they probed suspicious contracts entered into by Eskom.

The fact is that "Jimmy" Manyi and the Progressive Professionals Forum should not have received one cent in "sponsorships" from any state-owned enterprise in South Africa.

I will, therefore, request the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu, to investigate the "sponsorships" by state-owned enterprises, including Eskom and Transnet, to the Progressive Professionals Forum.

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister for Finance