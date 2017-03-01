South Africa: Stellenbosch Graduate's DNA Not Found On Clothes of Alleged Killers

No DNA belonging to Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie was found on the clothes of his alleged killers, a detective told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Investigating officer Sergeant Marlon Marais testified that the clothes that Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs wore on the night of the assault were sent to a lab immediately after their arrests.

Henry was arrested about a week after the attack, after police obtained video footage from a night club.

Marais said Jacobs's photo was widely circulated. Officers tracked him down to a hotel in Johannesburg about three months later.

He said a detective was not sent to the crime scene because the case was initially registered as an assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"Only afterwards, when Carl died, the charge changed to murder." As a result, no forensic investigation was conducted at the scene.

Clean clothes

Schoombie died from severe injuries after the two men apparently accused him of starting trouble at the Tiger Tiger nightclub in November 2015.

He and three friends were on their way home from a Claremont nightclub in an Uber taxi when he was beaten in a cul-de-sac. He was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

Prosecutor Christopher Burke asked what condition the men's clothes were in at the time of their arrests.

Marais said Henry's clothes looked clean.

"I couldn't see any dirt on it. I smelt it and for me, it smelt clean."

Jacobs' clothes also seemed okay, he said.

Suspect 'wanted to clear the air'

Defence lawyer William Booth quizzed Marais on the statements he took from the men.

He wondered why he claimed in court that Jacobs told him he assaulted Schoombie, but that fact was nowhere to be found in his statement.

Marais said Jacobs wanted to exercise his right to remain silent but also insisted on telling him what happened that night because of "what Henry had said".

"He wanted to clear the air," the police officer said.

Booth asked why he did not write his words down.

Marais smiled, shook his head, licked his lips and said "no reason".

'I have this fear within me'

The Uber driver who drove the friends from the club that night was also called as a State witness on Tuesday.

Jean-Piere Muroncwa identified Henry and Jacobs as the men who beat him and Schoombie up.

Muroncwa claimed that Jacobs punched him twice in the head.

"After that I had a problem with my ear. I couldn't hear for a while," he testified through an interpreter.

He also said he was traumatised.

"Every time, I have this fear within me."

When a police officer took a statement from him, he said he understood some of the questions he was asking in English, but not completely.

His cross-examination continues on Wednesday.

Source: News24