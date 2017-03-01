South Africa: Eskom to Test Nuclear Sirens At Koeberg

The annual Koeberg nuclear power station emergency systems tests will be held in the areas immediately surrounding the plant on the West Coast outside Cape Town on Wednesday.

The "Full Volume Siren Test" is conducted at least once a year at the facility which is situated about 30km outside the city near Melkbosstrand and Atlantis.

The sirens will be tested in Atlantis, Duynefontein, Melkbosstrand, Van Riebeeckstrand,

Philadelphia, Bloubergstrand, Bloubergrant, West Beach, Sunningdale, Parklands, Robben Island and the farms surrounding the power station between 10:00 and noon.

People in the area and residents do not have to do anything in response to the siren tests.

However, residents with animals might want to keep them indoors for the duration of the test because the sirens are very loud and dogs have been known to run away from home during the testing.

People in the area have been advised to turn off their radios and TVs to hear the public address announcements about the tests.

"Please do not panic as this is only a test," Eskom said in a notice.

Residents around the plant have in the past few weeks been supplied with emergency procedure instructions on what to do and where to gather if there is ever an accident.

Judgment was reserved last week in an application by Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and the Southern African Churches Foundation Initiative who are opposed to the government's plans to build more nuclear plants. The lobby groups argued that the decision should be taken on review because South Africa cannot afford the estimated cost of a new plant.

Construction of the two 900MW units at Koeberg began in 1976 and both were on the power grid by 1986.

Source: News24