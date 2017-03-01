South Africa: Self-Correction Eludes the ANC Leadership

Photo: ANC

Young ANC supporters (file photo).

opinion

If there is an iota of leadership will left to restore and preserve the image of the ANC, allegations of corruption and its concomitant public opinions should be respected. Anything less remains an own goal for opposition parties to gain maximum political mileage during the 2019 National Government Elections. By DAVID KA-NDYALVAN.

The 2019 South African National Government Elections are upon us. And if the August 2016 Local Government Elections results are anything to go by, the looming national elections would become the most contested since the advent of democracy with opposition parties' ambitions emboldened by their performance vis-à-vis the dismal showing of the oldest liberation movement in Africa.

The victory of the opposition parties in local government elections was dubbed a wake-up call based on the fact that the ANC leadership was comfortable in its own skin and nobody ever imagined the loss of power in three biggest metros (Tshwane, City of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Metro) which used to be the ANC strongholds by virtue of its liberation pedigree.

Truth be told, some outside of the elected leadership of the ANC such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Reverend Frank Chikane, Trevor Manuel, Mathews Phosa, Sipho Pityana and many more...