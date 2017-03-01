28 February 2017

South Africa: Durban Jewellery Store Owner Kills Alleged Robber

A jewellery store owner shot and killed a suspected robber and wounded two of his accomplices in the Reservoir Hills Mall on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

The three alleged robbers had entered the store and fired shots.

"The owner of the store retaliated and fired back, killing one of the suspects and injuring two others," Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

The two injured men fled empty-handed.

Mbhele appealed to the public to call the police if they saw the two injured men.

"We believe they will seek out a clinic or hospital."

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the dead man was believed to be in his 30s. He was found behind one of the counters in the store.

Paramedics tried but failed, to save his life.

