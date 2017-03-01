Cameroon: Anglophone Schools Reopening - Hope in the Horizon

All Anglophone Teachers Trade Unions state their preparedness to negotiate for a progressive readjustment of the academic year.

In order for certificates obtained under the Anglophone sub system of education not to suffer any prejudices, the all Anglophone Teachers Trade Unions have stated their preparedness to negotiate for a progressive readjustment of the academic year. Convinced that the move is also a guarantee that the late return to schools will not be in vain; the teachers' trade union leaders believe that the re-adjustments of the nearly lost academic year will make certificates obtained genuine. A press statement of February 27, 2017, signed by Semma Valentine of CATTU, Ayeah Emmanuel of BATTUC, Afu Stephen of PEATTU and Tameh Valentine of TAC express the conviction that for once, Anglophones made significant gains for the subsystem of education from resolutions agreed by the Adhoc inter-ministerial committee created to examine and seek solutions to concerns raised by protesting teachers trade unions. They argue that it was satisfactory work with 19 grievances rigorously analysed by the Adhoc, up from 11 initially stated. They also show case 45 core issues discussed and streamlined into short, middle and long term gains, together with at least six other issues that were not within the education adhoc committe competence to handle. The statement stresses the need for the follow-up committee to speed up the implementation of the resolutions therein. It emerged from the press statement that not all the teachers' trade unions were members of the banned consortium in their belief that education shall be apolitical. Semma Valentine, Afu Stephen ,Ayeah Emmanuel and Tameh Valentine however; solicit the Government to temper justice with mercy and showcase magnanimity, love and forgiveness to kith and kin indicted during the strike period for true healing to be experienced.

South West

Schools have been timidly swarming in the South West Region with 7.400 students counted in classes across the Region last Monday. Some rural schools in Kupe Muanenguba Division according to the Regional Delegate of Secondary Education have persistently been operating despite the call for strike some 10 weeks ago. In the same vein, some 30.000 candidates had registered for the GCE and related exams by February from the whole country. According to the Delegate of Communication in Ndian Division, Adama Muye, 1.711 candidates registered for the First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) as against 1.754 last year. These comprise 929 boys and 782 girls. Also, for the Common Entrance into Secondary schools, some 1.358 candidates are already registered this year as against 1,426 last year. For the Technical Common Entrance, only 83 candidates have registered in Ndian Division against last year's 160. The CEP, the French equivalence of the FSLC, has registered 36 candidates. At the Secondary School level in Ndian Division, 660 have entered for the GCE Ordinary Level general subjects, three Technical subjects and 33 Probatoire exams. At the Advanced level Ndian has registered 202 in general subjects and seven at the Bacc.