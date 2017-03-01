Cameroon: Decentralisation - FCFA 3 Billion for Mayors' Salaries

The amount is allocated in the decree signed by Prime Minister Philemon Yang on February 22, 2017.

Prime Minister Philemon Yang who also doubles as the Chairman of the National Decentralisation Board on February 22, 2017 signed a decree fixing the General Decentralisation Fund for the 2017 financial year that stands at FCFA 10 billion. What is interesting and was already highly awaited in the fund is the allocation for the payment of the remuneration of municipal magistrates that stands at FCFA 3 billion of the FCFA 5 billion allocated as running budget. The announcement of the allocation for the remuneration of municipal magistrates is the fulfillment of the commitment taken during the Wednesday, December 28, 2016 National Decentralisation Board meeting Prime Minister Yang chaired in Yaounde. He instructed the Finance Minister to, "Take all necessary measures for payment of municipal magistrates' remuneration to effectively start from the first quarter of 2017," the final communiqué from the National Decentralisation Board meeting disclosed. The Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, René Emmanuel Sadi disclosed during the board meeting that, "Due diligence with regard to the salaries of municipal magistrates has already allowed for the validation of 781 of the 1,305 expected files." At the level of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, the Committee for the Follow up of Procedures for the payment of salaries of municipal magistrates has been at work. Reliable sources say that after close to four sessions, the committee has come with a computer software for the treatment of the salaries. The working document is the President's decree N° 2015/405 of 16 September 2015 relating to the modalities for the remuneration of municipal magistrates up to December 2016. The sources further disclosed that by December 21, 2017, the committee had received a total of 877 of the 1305 files expected.