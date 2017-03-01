Cameroon: Human Right Situation in Cameroon - Routine but Dust-Raising Report!

Writing on global human right situations is a traditional practice by Amnesty International, but targeting Cameroon with perpetual accusations, in a war situation, leaves much to be desired.

That the international human rights watchdog association, Amnesty International, has published another report on global human rights situation for a given year no longer makes news to those who follow the activities of the about seven million-member non-governmental organisation. Since its inception in 1961, the human rights overseer has been coordinating research and information on the fundamental rights of man and publishes annual reports on how respective countries are faring, especially decrying noticeable or perceived abuses. The 2016-2017 report is out, and as usual, zooms on the human rights situation across the world, Cameroon inclusive. What however takes many off their seats is the perpetual accusations on Cameroon, especially on government and its security forces with regards to the fight against the nebulous Boko Haram sect in the Far North Region and the refugee problem in the country. While some schools of thought may brush the current publication as yet another report on Cameroon going back to recent ones that have not been different, other analysts may still raise eye-brows as to why these perpetual accusations on a country in a war situation as complex as that imposed on it by the Boko Haram terrorist group. Inasmuch as the current war situation may not be a pretext for any country to flout international humanitarian law, a close observation of what Amnesty International says about Cameroon, raises many questions than answers. The report seems to crusade more for the respect of the rights of the terrorists rather than those of innocent victims of repeated acts of terrorism by the nebulous group. Thousands have been killed in the Far North Region and valuable property destroyed through sporadic suicide bombings and other attacks led by Boko Haram. How Cameroon's security forces stationed on the war front to ward off the enemy incursions could have worked without inflicting pain in the dreaded group so as to be seen by Amnesty International to be respecting human rights remains disturbing! In fact, it is a gun-for-gun battle and how an international human rights watchdog could indict one party this much and appears to vindicate the other, surprisingly a terrorist group, leaves many at a loss. Even though the current report highlights what it termed, "abuses by armed groups - Boko Haram" there is a growing feeling among Cameroonians that the report, like others, is lopsided and doesn't take into consideration the fact that the Boko Haram insurgencies have pushed Cameroon to the wall. At crossroads, even the hollies of persons or country is bound to fight back especially in the face of an enemy who comes like a thief purposely to steal, kill and destroy. Criticising the country on what Amnesty International believes is the harsh conditions under which refugees and migrants live in crowded camps in Cameroon looks like asking for what is almost near impossible. Accepting to lodge these people, as many as they are from diverse backgrounds, and more so at a time security challenges are draining almost all the State in terms of logistics and financial resources, should have rather been hailed than castigated.