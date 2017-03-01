1 March 2017

Nigeria: Ex-Council Chairman Who Stole N1.4 Billion Must Go to Jail, Appeal Court Rules

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly and former Caretaker Chairman of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state, Gabriel Daudu, against his conviction for a N1.4 billion fraud.

Mr. Daudu, who was arraigned before a Federal High Court, Lokoja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 208-count charge bordering on money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, was found guilty of 77 counts by Justice Inyang Ekwo and sentenced to 154 years imprisonment.

In his ruling, the trial judge, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt, and therefore, sentenced Mr. Daudu to two years on each of the 77 counts to run concurrently.

Dissatisfied with his conviction, Mr. Daudu approached the appellate court praying that his conviction be set aside.

However, in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, the Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the lower court and dismissed Mr. Daudu's appeal as unmeritorious and lacking in merit.

