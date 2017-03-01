Ethiopia: Amhara State Developing Yisma Nigus

Amhara State allocated 8.5 million Birr to develop Yisma Nigus as one of the touristic destinations of the country.

Yisma Nigus is a place where King Menelik II of Shewa entered the ambiguous Wichale treaty with the infamous Count Pietro Antonelli of Italy in May 1889.

The agreement consisted of 20 articles with its article 17 of the Italian version were made in discord with its Amharic text aiming to put Ethiopia under Italian protectorate

Ambassel Woreda Administrator Fisiha Yitbarek said Yisma Nigus is a historical place which signaled the inevitable war.

Besides, Yisma Nigus has various historical breathtaking sites including Lake Golbo and chains of mountains, Fisiha added.

Ambassel Woreda Culture and Tourism Office Head Tsehay Wele for her part noted that residents have long demanded for the development of the area.

Today, the Woreda culture and tourism office together with the state government is working to exploit the untapped tourism potential and to make the area accessible to tourists.

As part of this effort, the woreda has made notable work through conserving and developing the place, she said.

As to her, 35 million Birr has been outlaid for the construction of museum, lodges, and other tourism infrastructure.

The 121st Adwa Victory would be celebrated Thursday at Adwa with various programs including panel discussions, and symposiums.