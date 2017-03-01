Ethiopia: Japan Grants U.S.$1 Million for Quality Teacher Training

Japan and UNESCO entered a cooperative agreement which provide one million USD fund for a project on quality teacher training and development for peace-building in the Horn of Africa.

Japanese Ambassador to Ethiopia Shinichi Saida and UNESCO International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa (IICBA) Director Dr. Yumiko Yokozeki signed the agreement Monday.

On the occasion, Ambassador Saida said Japanese government is committed to contribute to long term peace-building through education. The project is relevant to boost teachers' role in peace building, he added.

UNESCO-International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa (IICBA) Director Dr. Yumiko Yokozeki for her part emphasized that the project is vital for widening school teacher's roles in peace-building and peace-keeping. " It will also allow to work very effectively with teachers and the young generation."

Some 8,000 young teachers selected from primary and secondary schools from the region will take part in the training, she added.

According to her, the training to be given in collaboration with Hiroshima university aims to create critical mass of teachers in the region who can deliver effective teaching-learning environment producing economically productive and peace loving youth.

The project will be implemented in six Horn Africa countries namely Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Uganda.

