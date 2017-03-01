East Africa: Drought in the Horn, Ethiopia's Experience

editorial

The Horn of Africa is one of the volatile regions with the people facing various man-made and natural disasters. Conflicts and droughts hit the region at different times. Boarder and internal conflicts linger at the region leaving the entire people in absolute fear.

These incidents claimed the lives of hundred thousands of people. Suffice it to mention the previous conflicts between Eritrea and Ethiopia, South Sudan and Sudan, that claimed the lives hundreds and thousands of people and damaged property worth millions.

Drought is another natural phenomena troubling nations in the region. This time only millions of people are in need of emergency food aid as a result of the El-Nino induced drought. The United Nations warned that war and the collapsing economy have left 100,000 people to starvation in the northern-central part of South Sudan. And tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes in the face of ongoing offensives between the conflicting government and opposition factions .

According to World Food Programme and other UN bodies additional one million people were feared as being on the brink of famine so that humanitarian access was urgently needed to reverse the escalating catastrophe. The report indicated that about 4.9 million people, more than 40 per cent of South Sudan's population, are in need of urgent food aid. Unless something is done the number of people in need of food assistance is expected to raise to 5.5 million in July 2017.

The humanitarian community has been trying to avoid this catastrophe, scaling up humanitarian response of that quite frankly would have seemed impossible three years ago.

There is only so much that humanitarian assistance can achieve in the absence of meaningful peace and security, both for relief workers and the crisis-affected people they serve. The region was devastated by an upsurge in violence last year while inflation, soaring up to 800 per cent year after year. Market failure have got the people struggle with massive price-hikes on basic food items. The UN also warns that three other countries, Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria, are now also at risk of famine.

As of August 2016, close to 24 million people in the horn region are facing critical and emergency food insecurity. In Ethiopia alone, 9.7 million people are in need emergency food assistance to meet their basic food needs. On the other hand, excessive rainfall in late 2015 and between March to May rainy seasons of 2016 however led to flash floods in parts of Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda. Heavy rain intensified in late April, affecting nearly 410,000 people, displacing 231,916 people while killing 271 people in the region.

Historically El Niño had a variable impacts on the region, ranging from floods affecting more than 3.4 million people in 2006/2007 to drought affecting more than 14 million people in 2009/2010.

In the Ethiopian context, following a mid-year review in August 2016, the Government of Ethiopia and humanitarian partners revised their Humanitarian Requirement Document which needs a total of 1.6 billion USD for nutrition, health, education, protection, logistics and makeshifts until December 2016.

Furthermore, southern pastoral and agro-pastoral areas of Ethiopia were at risk of experiencing below-average rainfall in the last quarter of 2016. This may have affected livestock and their productivity. By June 2016, five rounds of food assistance had reached the targeted 10.2 million drought-affected people in six regions, with more than 200,000 people receiving cash assistance.

Some five million people or more than 40 per cent of the population are in need of food and livelihoods assistance in Somalia. Of these people, 1.1 million are facing food crisis. Over 300,000 acutely malnourished children clamor for urgent nutrition support, medical treatment for more than 50,000 who are severely malnourished and far more vulnerable than any other groups.

In Kenya alone, between 3.5-5 million people are reported to be in urgent need of food assistance and the situation is likely to continue to deteriorate over the next few months. Over the past year, countries in the Horn of Africa have experienced two consecutive poor rainy seasons, resulting in one of the driest years since 1950/51. The expected rains across large parts of the region have either been insufficient or failed completely, resulting in crop failures and livestock death. Up to 60 per cent of cattle have perished in some areas.

The Ethiopian government is implementing various counter mechanism in drought affected areas, despite insufficient and slow response from the global community, Mitiku Kassa, head of the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, told Xinhua recently.

It is paramount important for other Horn countries to look at the ways the Ethiopian government has been handling the severe drought in various regions of the country. The Ethiopian government, after taking lessons from the successful intervention response of last year's El Nino induced drought, is implementing various interventions in areas affected by this drought.

According to reports from Disaster Prevention Commission, not human death have been reported so far. However, the death of livestock has been already reported in hard-hit areas of Afar, Oromia and other parts of the country.

The Government of Ethiopia and its humanitarian partners in January officially launched the Humanitarian Requirements Document (HRD) for 2017 looking for an estimated 948 million U.S. dollars to reach out 5.6 million people with emergency food and non-food assistance. According to the commission, the Ethiopian government has recently allocated 47 million U.S. dollars to provide food and non-food components to drought affected areas in the country.

Commissioner Mitiku Kassa told Xinhua that despite the Ethiopian government's effort in tackling the impacts of the existing drought that hits the southern and southeastern part of the country, "the response from the global community is so slow.

The major reason for the slow response rate from the global community is the stretched needs across the globe mainly in the horn of Africa and the Sahel region together with the political instability in the Middle East. Ethiopia has developed an experience that could be taken by other African countries in handling drought crises. The very notion in Ethiopia is working industriously for sustainable economic growth. Its development plans enabled the country to accumulate some sort of wealth that could help it overcome challenges in the time of difficulties.

Available documents indicate that the service sector, including trade, transport, communication, hotel and the like, has also achieved positive growth in the First Growth and Transformation Plan. In fact, different international organizations have also witnessed the healthy economic and human development in Ethiopia. World Bank is one among these organizations

Ethiopia has achieved high levels of economic growth, and made substantial progress on social and human development over the past decade. Economic growth has helped to reduce poverty in both urban and rural areas. Since 2005, 2.5 million people have been lifted out of poverty, and the share of the population below the poverty line has fallen from 38.7 per cent in 2004/05 to 29.6 per cent in 2010/11.

The economic growth registered in the first GTP totally changed the image of the country. The country's per capital income reached 632 US dollars last year.

There are multifaceted success stories in the First GTP. The results registered in education, health, agriculture, construction, infrastructure and other economic sectors during the past five years are so encouraging and could serve as inputs and energies for the effective accomplishment of the Second GTP.

The Second GTP is the sequel of the first plan. Those unfinished mega projects that have began in the First GTP would be accomplished in the coming five years. For instance, the sugar development projects have shown a good progress in the First GTP but have not been completed yet.

The overall development in the country has laid the foundation and contribute significantly in supporting nation's efforts to restructure its agricultural led economy to industry one. This is one of the major factors that helped the government to contain the consequences of the severe drought.