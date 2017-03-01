1 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Donates Tortoise Story Books to Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo during a special edition of the NTA’s Tales by Moonlight programme, to mark his 80th birthday celebration at his ancestral village in Ibogun, near Ifo, Ogun State.
By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — As part of his 80th birthday celebrations, former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday donated 12 tortoise story books written by him to some public and private schools in Ifo local government area of Ogun state.

The ceremony tagged: "Story Time with Baba @ Ibogun" witnessed reading of folklore, fables and drama presentation with pupils drawn from Baptist Day school, Ewupe, Baptist Primary school, Ibogun, Beryl Chrysolite school and Olusegun Obasanjo Academy Centre, all around Ifo.

Obasanjo who was accompanied by his wife, Bola and his close associates used the opportunity to enjoin the children to improve on their reading habits.

The chairman of the celebration planning committee and Director of the Centre for Human Security of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Prof. Peter Okebukola had earlier described the former president as a great writer and author with several writings to his credit.

Nigeria

Court Strikes Out Six Charges Against Kanu, Others

Trial Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, struck-out six out of the eleven count… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.