Nigeria: Obasanjo Donates Tortoise Story Books to Schools

Photo: Daily Trust

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo during a special edition of the NTA’s Tales by Moonlight programme, to mark his 80th birthday celebration at his ancestral village in Ibogun, near Ifo, Ogun State.

Abeokuta — As part of his 80th birthday celebrations, former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday donated 12 tortoise story books written by him to some public and private schools in Ifo local government area of Ogun state.

The ceremony tagged: "Story Time with Baba @ Ibogun" witnessed reading of folklore, fables and drama presentation with pupils drawn from Baptist Day school, Ewupe, Baptist Primary school, Ibogun, Beryl Chrysolite school and Olusegun Obasanjo Academy Centre, all around Ifo.

Obasanjo who was accompanied by his wife, Bola and his close associates used the opportunity to enjoin the children to improve on their reading habits.

The chairman of the celebration planning committee and Director of the Centre for Human Security of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Prof. Peter Okebukola had earlier described the former president as a great writer and author with several writings to his credit.