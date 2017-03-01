Nigeria: 'Kaduna Airport Can Safely Land Aircraft in Critical Weather Condition'

Lagos — Ahead of the March 8 closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internatinal Airport, Abuja, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has completed the routine calibration of the Very High Omnidirectional Radio Range/Distance Measuring Equipment (VOR/DME) and the flight commissioning of the Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME).

Beside NAMA said Kaduna airport is now well equipped to enable aircraft to even land during bad weather situations.

Director of Safety Electronics and Engineering Services, Engr. Farouk Umar led the NAMA team of engineers in the installation of the facilities in Kaduna. He described the calibration exercise as very successful.

He said, "Kaduna airport is on full components of navigational aids, functioning at optimal levels. We can gladly report that Kaduna airport can now safely land aircraft even in critical weather conditions as far as Navaids are concerned."

The test run was carried out to ensure accuracy, reliability and efficiency of facilities at the Kaduna airport prior to the closure of Abuja.