Ethiopia: Aquaculture to Ensure Food Self Sufficiency

Zegeye Tsige together with his six children resides in Agotu Anema Kebele, Wondo Woreda, Oromia State. Besides engaging in subsistence farming, he has now been engaged in fish husbandry in which he has been scoring significant achievements.

Before involving himself into the sector, he sought professional advice and went to woreda agriculture and Wondo Genet College offices where he was advised to take training concerning the issue.

Then, a year ago, a given NGO working in the area brought him fingerlings from Sebeta, Addis Ababa area. And he started breeding with 200 fingerlings. Apart from fulfilling his families' daily consumption, he is preparing himself to supply fish for the market. "If somebody asks me to buy fingerlings, I am prompt enough. Now, the pool has been filled with fishes, approximately 5,000 fishes are found in the pool. I also use the water to plant vegetables for my kitchen garden," he said.

Using the professional advice, he became productive. Market linkage is not bothering him as it is already available. "I can supply fishes to the college community. I want to expand the production work and I have been setting up another pool for further production."

He has spent 5,000 birr to prepare the pool that has 1.5 meter depth and 12 square meter breadth. Farmers residing in the nearby kebele began visiting Zegeye's fish breeding centre. Sharing his best practices, they are now showing tendency to engage in fishery sector.

Samuel Bekele is working as Community Service Coordinator at Wondo Genet Forestry and Natural Resource College. He said, "The college has been providing community service since 2007 EC. So far, we have been providing material, professional and financial assistance to ten farmers who are engaged in fish breeding. As fish is highly demanded by the community, the college has planned to expand the practice through encouraging the participation of more farmers who limited themselves in subsistence farming."

Researches indicate that Ethiopia has untapped potential for fish breeding. Especially, Wondo Genet area is blessed with water which flows through out the year. The soil in the area has a capacity of holding water that makes aquaculture practical. And the college has been introducing integrated aquaculture activities to the nearby farmers so that they can produce fish within limited spaces and time.

Tilapia (Qoroso) fish for instance, can be ready for consumption within six months. "Thus, farmers will be productive if they are ready to apply best practice of others. We also integrate fish production with other agricultural activities. As the water is highly nutrient, farmers can use the water for irrigation purpose without applying extra fertilizer," Samuel added.

Indeed, so far, due to various reasons, Ethiopia has not been exploiting fish resource potentials. Recognizing this, the government again set to invest in the sector in the second Growth and Transformation Plan. Accordingly, it has planned to increase fish production from 50,000 to 96,000 tonnes using various water bodies such as lake, dams and rivers. This practice of aquaculture will bring 15 per cent annual average growth, according to the Ministry of Livestock and Fishery.

In Ethiopia, as the ecosystem is cosy for fish breeding, all stakeholders should encourage farmers to engage in aquaculture to ensure food self sufficiency at the household level and to make aquaculture as a reliable source of fish production at national level.