Nigeria: Shoprite Seeks Patronage for Made-in-Nigeria Products

Lagos — As part of measures to encourage the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products, the management of Shoprite stores in Lagos has introduced six new products to its store to further boost the small and medium scale business in Nigeria.

The products include; Ijebu lawa garri, Morita slippers, Nuli juice (fruits and vegetables and zobo drinks), Boomsky smoothies, reel fruit (dry fruits) amongst others. Others are Igloo cookies and infinity cereals.

According to the Regional Manager of Shoprite in the southern division, Olufemi Oke, "Patronising the local manufacturers will have a lot of multiplier effect on the economy. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the country will increase, Nigeria will increase its foreign reserve and more people will be employed."

He stressed that over 80 percent of the products in Shoprite stores are locally sourced and less than 20 percent are imported.