The naira continued to regain strength and appreciate in value in the parallel market on Tuesday as it was sold for N425 to a dollar.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja revealed that Bureau De Change (BDC) operators bought at the rate of N415 and sold at N425.

For the inter-bank rate, the dollar exchanged for N331.6, Euro 335.75, while the pound exchanged for N394.25.

NAN