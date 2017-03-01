Africa: Premier Says Africa Needs Economic Emancipation

Ethiopia and Liberia have taken bold steps to enhance their ties.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn said: "Africans need to work together to break the shackles of abject poverty in the continent." He made the remark during a joint press conference with Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf yesterday.

At the event, the premier said Liberia has extraordinary commonality with Ethiopia. The two countries also worked hard to extricate the continent form the yoke of colonialism. And this political emancipation has not been enough as the Continent poised to free the people from economic hardship.

Experts from the two countries are working to see ample experience and emulate best practices from both sides. The two countries have also reached agreement to coordinate efforts on SDGS and Agenda 2063, Hailemariam added.

As non permanent member of the security council, Ethiopia will voice Africa's agenda in the council and agreed to work closely with Liberia in this regard he said, adding that the two sides also decided to collaborate on the implementation of a proposed reform of the African Union.

Liberian President Sirleaf for her part said that both countries agreed to deepen and expand the strong relations between the two historically independent countries in Africa.

The bilateral talks provided opportunities to exchange views and experiences on how to address the challenges and improve intercontinental trade. Both countries are desirous of finding ways on how to ensure cooperation and make the continent much more competitive.

"Experts from both countries have been meeting and we will try to reshape our development strategies taking the progress and practical experiences of Ethiopia into account. Ethiopia has been such a transformed country over the years," said the president.

On the occasion, both countries signed Memorandum of Understandings to work closely in the area of industrial development, health and medical science, technical and vocational education and fishery.

President Sirleaf also held talks with her counterpart Dr. Mulatu Teshome and expected to pay visits to development projects and industrial parks, it was learnt