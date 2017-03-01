1 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: AU Urges Free Movement of People, Goods

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegay Hagos

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU-PSC) has urged member states to take necessary measures to implement the agreement which allows the free movement of people and goods in Africa.

AU statement on Saturday stated that free movement of people, goods and services would consolidate Africa's regional and continental integration.

The meeting held Thursday, at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Chaired by Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, has deliberated and passed decisions on free movement of people and goods and assessed its implications on peace and security of the continent.

Reminding that some AU member states have signed and ratified all relevant AU instruments on free movement of people and goods, the Council called on other member states to take similar measures and take up all institutional and regulatory capacity gaps.

The Council also insisted that the mutual trust, cooperation and collaboration among AU member states would be important to tackle security challenges by preventing terrorist and criminal groups from taking advantages.

It has further exhorted member states to take action to ensure the issuance of visas on arrival for African citizens while taking necessary security precautions.

The summit held in Kigali, Rwanda, in July 2016 on free movement of persons and goods initiated AU member states such as Benin, Ghana, Mauritius, Rwanda and Seychelles to start visa issuance on arrival to fellow African citizens, the council noted.

Ethiopia

Lifting Many Out of Poverty

Study findings indicate that Ethiopia's poverty index had declined from 38.7 to 29.6 per cent from 1997 to 2003 E.C. And… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.