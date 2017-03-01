Ethiopia: AU Urges Free Movement of People, Goods

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU-PSC) has urged member states to take necessary measures to implement the agreement which allows the free movement of people and goods in Africa.

AU statement on Saturday stated that free movement of people, goods and services would consolidate Africa's regional and continental integration.

The meeting held Thursday, at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Chaired by Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo, has deliberated and passed decisions on free movement of people and goods and assessed its implications on peace and security of the continent.

Reminding that some AU member states have signed and ratified all relevant AU instruments on free movement of people and goods, the Council called on other member states to take similar measures and take up all institutional and regulatory capacity gaps.

The Council also insisted that the mutual trust, cooperation and collaboration among AU member states would be important to tackle security challenges by preventing terrorist and criminal groups from taking advantages.

It has further exhorted member states to take action to ensure the issuance of visas on arrival for African citizens while taking necessary security precautions.

The summit held in Kigali, Rwanda, in July 2016 on free movement of persons and goods initiated AU member states such as Benin, Ghana, Mauritius, Rwanda and Seychelles to start visa issuance on arrival to fellow African citizens, the council noted.