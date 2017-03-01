1 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Abuja Records First Rainfall of 2017

By Clement A. Oloyede and Chris Agabi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja recorded its first rain on Monday. The evening rain was recorded in parts of the metropolis, Daily Trust reports.

A worker in Utako district of the city said he thought it was going to be a heavy downpour when he was leaving office around 7:30pm.

"It was really cloudy and before I walked few metres from my office, I felt some droplets of rain on my face. The sweet smell of earth when rain drops on it for the first time confirms what I thought I felt on my face. It actually dropped," he said.

Some residents however said the rain did not fall in their areas.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) Monday's rain is not the beginning of the 2017 rainfall season.

The Head, Corporate Affairs, NiMet, Mrs. Eva Azinge, said preliminary analysis suggests the raining season should set in sometime in the second week of March.

She however said she doesn't have the technical details and directed our correspondent to Mr. Joe Alozie, the General Manager, Corporate Services, NiMet.

Mr. Alozie however declined to speak on the technical details saying he wasn't officially directed to provide information on the matter.

