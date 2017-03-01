Sudan's V-P Praises Steps to Collect Weapons, Legalise Vehicles in Darfur

El Geneina — Sudan's Second Vice-President Hassabo Abdelrahman said that the Vice-Presidency "has taken serious steps to collect weapons from private hands and legalise unregistered four-wheel-drive vehicles in Darfur".

Speaking to more than 5,000 leading figures of the state at the launch of a West Darfur community initiative for peaceful coexistence in El Geneina on Monday, V-P Abdelrahman announced the support of the Presidency for the initiative and pointed out to the importance of the grassroots to be in contact with community affairs.

He instructed the native administrations to reach agreement to fight crime and criminals and isolate them socially and not to exploit or involve tribes in individual problems.

He declared the state's determination to address the negative repercussions of war, most notably the spread of drugs and the psychological impact of remnants of war in Darfur.