1 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: German Representative Visits South Darfur 'For First-Hand Info'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — During a visit to Darfur, a representative of the German parliament, Goodfried, has expressed the readiness of his country to provide developmental projects in Sudan in general and South Darfur state in particular.

Speaking to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) following his meeting with the Governor of South Darfur, Adam al Faki Mohamed, the German parliamentary representative said that he was visiting the state to get first-hand information about the development projects being implemented, as well as the projects proposed by the government for implementation.

He said the meeting with the governor was aimed to discuss the projects that the German government could contribute in to assist the people of South Darfur.

The governor on his part has welcomed and commended German cooperation on issues related to provision of services to the people of Darfur including the areas of health, water, and poverty alleviation, besides the country's contribution to the livelihood of the region.

The governor briefed the visiting German delegation about "the improved investment climate in the state as a result of the prevalence of security and the various projects the government of the state is currently engaged in".

The Governor highlighted the many investment opportunities in the state," including the vast arable lands and natural and animal wealth in the region".

Sudan

'Sudan's Inflation Up to 32.9 Percent - Central Bureau of Statistics

The annual inflation in Sudan rose to about 32.9% in January, with the continued rise in transportation, consumer goods… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.