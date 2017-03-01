Sudan: German Representative Visits South Darfur 'For First-Hand Info'

Nyala — During a visit to Darfur, a representative of the German parliament, Goodfried, has expressed the readiness of his country to provide developmental projects in Sudan in general and South Darfur state in particular.

Speaking to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) following his meeting with the Governor of South Darfur, Adam al Faki Mohamed, the German parliamentary representative said that he was visiting the state to get first-hand information about the development projects being implemented, as well as the projects proposed by the government for implementation.

He said the meeting with the governor was aimed to discuss the projects that the German government could contribute in to assist the people of South Darfur.

The governor on his part has welcomed and commended German cooperation on issues related to provision of services to the people of Darfur including the areas of health, water, and poverty alleviation, besides the country's contribution to the livelihood of the region.

The governor briefed the visiting German delegation about "the improved investment climate in the state as a result of the prevalence of security and the various projects the government of the state is currently engaged in".

The Governor highlighted the many investment opportunities in the state," including the vast arable lands and natural and animal wealth in the region".