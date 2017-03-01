Sudan: Increased Transport Fees Cause Backlog At North Darfur Exchange Market

El Fasher — Lorries loaded with goods have been backing-up at the exchange market of El Borsa west of the North Darfur capital of El Fasher, as the government fees have been increased threefold. Traders refuse to pay.

The Ministry of Finance of North Darfur has increased the fees imposed on lorries approaching the exchange market of El Borsa in El Fasher by up to 300%, saying that the market is its only source of revenue for the state coffers.

On Tuesday, workers at El Borsa market told Radio Dabanga that the operation led to trucks loaded with goods being held-back as dealers refused to pay the increased fees.

An official from the North Darfur Ministry of Finance said that the purpose of the decision taken by the Minister was to combat tax evasion and control cargo lorries coming from Khartoum to El Borsa in El Fasher.

The official stressed that the Finance Mi