Ethiopia: Ras Degen (Dashen) That Takes Your Adventure to New Heights

For adventure buffs, Ras Degen Mountain is the best place which is a must visit in a lifetime. With all the delightful activities and the adventure trekking sites. Ras Degen adventures not only make visitors refreshed and happy, but also busy exploring the endless exciting activities. It is a place where anyone will be able to leave all of their tensions behind.

Ras Degen Mountain is the best spot not only for trekking but also to get away from the towns' noise and the daily routine of life. Explore so much fun and exciting nature extravaganzas that will stay in your mind for a lifetime. The Mountain offers a lot more in its bosom, say Travel destination analysts. Break out the hiking boots and put on your hat for exceptional outdoor adventure jaunt. Hike up at the green massive Mountain to admire the surrounding natural beauty in a far off villages of Ethiopia.

Ras Degen is the highest mountain in Ethiopia and tenth highest mountain in the continent with an elevation of 4,550 meters above sea level. The massive Mountain is part of the Simien Mountain National Park. From the green bottom to the snow covered top you will have so much experience and treasured time. Ras Degen offers loads of exploration opportunities. Spotting wild animals including gelada baboon, walia ibex and Ethiopian wolf while trekking is the main flavour of the trip to the mountain. The greener sanctuary is full of birds and butterflies who add exceptional colour and beauty to the place. Don't even think about giving your neck a rest for a second, the spectacular views are endless and breathtaking. Throw a picnic lunch at the warming sun and get up close view of the monkeys and Gelada baboon who will pick up their meal from nature. It's a spectacular mountain to go deep into the life of wild animals, nature, hiking and camping at Sankaber.

The Ras Degen and the nearby Simien Mountain Parks are full of life including extensive range of wildlife with over 200 bird species and vegetation. The Ras Degen fascinating mountain lies in 2200 km wide, making it the massive mountainous place where visitors will feel on top of the world. The unique topography of the rocks and dense forests are home to the wildlife. The attractive colors and patterns of the numerous topographic features are the picturesque particulars of the mountain. If you enjoy trekking, watching wildlife up close, camping and bird watching, then the stunning landscapes of this park should be at the top of your adventure priority list.

The mountain offers a perfect mix of Ethiopia's incredible diversity, ancient civilization and culture. At Ras Degen trekking adventure, you will have ample opportunities to interact with the local community and witness the lifestyle and culture of the people who live far from the chaotic city life. Their stylish unique haircut, shorts, sandal shoes and their blanket to keep themselves warm takes you back to several centuries.

