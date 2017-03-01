1 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Emulating Foreign Industrial Experiences

By Robel Yohannes

HDPE corrugated pipe is lighter that iron.

State Minister of Industry Dr. Alemu Sime pinpointed that the country is emulating the experiences of China and South Korea to promote domestic production and foster its industrial development.

This was disclosed during a recent visit of senior government officials to HANSOM KINFENGDA Manufacturing - a Chinese company located at Eastern Industrial Zone engaged in producing special type of corrugated pipes .

Following the visit, representatives from Ministry of Industry, Addis Ababa Housing Agency & Water and Sewerage Authority as well as Chemical & Construction Inputs Industry Development Institute were briefed on company's products and their applications in the local market.

On the occasion, the state minister lamented that such foreign investment and their endeavors contribute in ushering local manufacturing through their spillover effects to domestic firms.

The minister informed the company management that a company which would supply the needed pipes to the former would be established in Mekele in the near future.

"We want to buy the raw material from local factories as it helps us a lot," said Hu Yongjun, Managing Director of HANSOM.

One of the products the company produces is the HDPE corrugated pipe, and according to the managing director the pipe would be beneficial to the local application, because it is lighter than iron which makes it easy and effective for use and adaptation as per the need of Ethiopia.

