Sierra Leone: President Koroma Hosts UN Under-Secretary for Political Affairs, IOM Regional Director

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Monday February 27 received in audience the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffery Feltman at State House in Freetown.

Mr Feltman, who is part of a regional tour of West Africa, thanked President Koroma for his role in resolving the political impasse that rocked the Republic of The Gambia quite recently.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the political situation in Guinea Bissau, which according to Mr Feltman, the UN was very concerned over the political stalemate in that country. He stated that the purpose of his visit was to hear the opinion and suggestions of the president on the political situation in Guinea Bissau and what role ECOWAS and African Union could play to address the issue. "The UN is ready to work with ECOWAS and the African Union to resolve other continental issues," he assured.

Welcoming the UN envoy, President Koroma informed about their last visit to Guinea Bissau and how it was clear that the average Guinea-Bissauan wanted nothing but peace. "They want peace and during our engagement with all stakeholders and political parties there was a general commitment for peace and we left Guinea Bissau with great expectations that the issue would be resolved," the president said.

He highlighted his engagement on the issue with his Guinean counterpart, Professor Alpha Conde, and stressed that at the moment the people of Guinea Bissau want to have a consensus Prime Minister and a constitutional review.

In another engagement, President Koroma also received the Regional Director of International Organization for Migration Richard Danziger at State House.

According to Minister of State 1, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Mohamed Gibril Sesay who led the delegation, the Regional Director was in the country to discuss migration issues and find ways of tackling them.

President Koroma expressed appreciation for the support provided by the organization during the Ebola outbreak as well as ongoing efforts in the recovery process. He said migration issues deserve the attention of the international community and that solving them require global resolve. "We need to first of all know why the migration and how to find ways to cushion the problem to its barest minimum," he pointed out.

Richard Danziger thanked the president for his swift stance in addressing the Ebola crisis and his determination to move the country forward. He said the IOM is doing its best to ensure fairer migration in the world.