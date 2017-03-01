28 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lights Out At Loftus As PSL Clash Is Abandoned

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Premier Soccer League encounter between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versveld was abandoned due to a power failure in the area on Tuesday night.

The blackout occurred in the 42nd minute with the two teams still deadlocked at 0-0. It was their second meeting in the league in 14 days, the clash in East London on February 14 having ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pitso Mosimane's side had the best chance before the game was called off, with Hlompho Kekana's header from Percy Tau's cross on the right providing a scare for Chippa 'keeper Daniel Akpeyi, who gathered the ball at the second attempt under his crossbar on 17 minutes.

Andile Mbenyane tested Wayne Sandilands with a strike from just inside the area on the left in the 32nd minute that the keeper punched away to safety.

Sundowns and Chippa must now reach an agreement for the match to commence within 48 hours, otherwise the PSL will set a new date and time for the fixture.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Saving Boy Trapped in Mine Shaft a 'Simple Thing' - Illegal Miners

Zama zamas in the Jerusalem informal settlement on Wednesday said the Mines Rescue Team must provide them with equipment… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.