Victoria, Seychelles — The marked increase in the number of food trucks in Seychelles is prompting officials to draft new policies for the growing mobile meal trend.

From community street corners to downtown areas, the popularity of food truck is now sweeping the 115-island nation in the western Indian Ocean at great speed. The trendy trucks are continuously drawing new crowds of customers.

The principal licensing officer of the Seychelles Licensing Authority, Judy Sinon, told SNA that officials are watching the increase carefully.

"During the past two years there has been an increase in the number of applicants. We have a total of 32 licensed food trucks," said Sinon who also revealed that there are currently no regulations in place for the number of food trucks in the country.

The chief executive of the Seychelles Land Transport Authority (SLTA), Tim Marie, told SNA that, "The way it currently works at the authority, food truck owners come to us with their proposals of where they want to locate their truck. We visit the site where it will be placed, and if it meets all criteria we then give our approval," said Marie.

Marie added that: "We are on the move to draft new policies to ensure proper food truck allocation along the street."

Mita Chalette owns a dazzling yellow truck that specialises in fast food such as burgers, chicken and chips, and hot dogs.

Previously working as a shop attendant, Charlette decided to invest in her own mobile food truck and spent about $14,800 (200,000 Seychelles Rupees) to start up the business.

"There is truly a surge in such businesses as opposed to when I started. I believe it all boils down to 'food' and there is always great return on selling food," said Charlette.

Charlette added that the food on wheels business comes with a low start up cost and that now that more customers are using food truck, business-minded people are seeing new business opportunities.

"Many people start because they love cooking and serving food, and with food truck you get to create innovative menu that can be eaten while standing up," said Charlette.

Collin Rath, who has hit the local market with his Mexican delicacies since April last year, offers a range of healthy live cook food, which include fresh salads, noodles, and tortilla wrapped with local products.

With food being one of his passion and something he studied at school, Rath moved into the food truck business because he felt that nobody was bringing the local and gastronomic aspect.

"The model I wanted to bring in the island nation is based on healthy living to satisfy the local masses, and I have achieved just that. As we are focusing on healthy living, I believe this is why many people are starting a food truck business," Rath said.

Not only has the food truck industry revolutionized in terms of numbers and popularity, but more emphasis is now being placed on its design and colour scheme.

"As maybe seen from my design, food truck owners are now dropping attention on their design to attract customers. This has drastically changed from the days when food truck was just about selling food for the sake of it," Rath added.

In spite of the increase of food trucks, Rath welcomes new competitors and says, "Do what you do best and you will always maintain your customer base."

A regular mobile diner, Elena Mathiot, said that food truck is overtaking the street and the dining industry in general.

"I find that food truck is more reachable and convenient to by my food, from where I work. They serve fast food but with a direct focus on healthy living. With a busy schedule at work, it's easier for me to eat on the go," Mathiot said.