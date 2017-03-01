1 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Movement Condemns Maine's 'Impimpi' Statement

A Durban-based civil society organisation has condemned ANCYL president Collen Maine for calling Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan an "impimpi".

He "clearly incited" ANCYL members to commit acts of violence against Gordhan "and, in particular, to engage in the act of necklacing", the Active Citizens' Movement said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Not only are these statements by Maine liable to civil and criminal sanction, but they are also a violation of several sections of the constitution of the ANC."

It called on the African National Congress to institute disciplinary proceedings against Maine. The movement comprises current and past activists and ANC members.

Maine accused Gordhan of being an "impimpi" for white monopoly capital. He told ANCYL delegates at the league's provincial elective conference in Durban at the weekend how "izimpimpi" were dealt with during the anti-apartheid struggle.

Maine questioned who Gordhan was representing.

Pre-1994, those labelled izimpimpi were necklaced for their betrayal to the struggle. This method of execution involved putting a petrol-soaked car tyre over someone's head and setting it alight.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa earlier this week said Maine's statement was "reckless and regrettable".

"We think there is everything wrong with that statement politically. The ANC at some point will talk to him and get clarity."

Source: News24

