South Africa: The Constitution Is Not an Obstacle to Land Reform, the ANC Is

Note to Editors: The following speech was delivered by Thomas Walters MP, DA Shadow Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, during the Land Expropriation Debate in the National Assembly.

Madam Speaker,

The Democratic Alliance welcomes this opportunity to kick off a genuine debate on the causes, problems and solutions of Land Reform.

As proud South Africans, we welcome this opportunity to display our pride in a constitution that - rather than prevents us from achieving justice and redress in land reform - is, in fact, our most powerful tool to do exactly that.

While we do not associate with the implied solution in this motion - Constitutional Change - to the challenges of Land Reform, we do agree that a genuine foundational debate about this matter has long been absent in this house, amongst us politicians and society at large.

The absence of meaningful debate since 1994 provided this ANC government with a choice no government should ever have had.

On the one hand, it could choose to use clause 25 of our constitution that specifically provides the framework for the rapid expansion of property ownership for those excluded from it in the past, and in the process unlock the suppressed talents and abilities of black South Africans.

It could choose to make South Africa an economic success story where economic growth is matched with a reduction of inequality through the use of property ownership and a stake in that economic growth.

Yet, there was another choice. It was a choice that gave an organisational elite, embedded in the liberation movement, when it had all the political and legal authority it ever needed to get land reform going in 1994 - the opportunity to insulate itself from ideas and initiatives; close itself to accountability and create a crony system of government where delivery is not about the people, but self-enrichment.

It was an alternative choice to use its power to attract the highest bidder; to use every tender, every land deal and every development to build the foundations of probably the greatest criminal enterprise in the world today.

Honourable members,

The ANC made that choice.

Now, as its domination is rapidly waning, and the shock of loss of power is being felt, the governing party is doing account for replacing the people with personal profit.

Out of ideas for the people, it has only one card to play to hold on to its privileges, and that is to set up lightning conductors to draw energy away from their historic failure.

One such lightning conductor is blaming the constitution.

It is not Clause 25 of our Constitution that reduces the supposed beneficiaries of Land Reform projects to unpaid workers without property rights on tax-payer subsidised state farms - farms that are milked dry by cronies of the ANC.

It is, in fact, our constitution that will protect their right to ownership of such land once a government dedicated to Fairness gives it to them!

It is not Clause 25 of the Constitution that leaves the rural poor in former homelands, without title-deed on the land they have farmed for generations - Rural poor are deliberately kept in poverty to lock them into voting for the ANC.

This why the Western Cape Province has delivered over 39 000 title deeds thus far; 14 000 more than Gauteng and more than any ANC governed province.

It is, in fact, our constitution that will protect their right to ownership of such land once a government believing in Freedom gives it to them!

It is not Clause 25 of the Constitution that prevented the purchase of land, readily available on the market as any survey will show, at reasonable prices.

It would have assisted our agricultural sector stable, while transforming ownership patterns, concurrently providing much-needed jobs in a sector currently shedding jobs.

It is, in fact, our constitution that will protect transforming ownership patterns in a flourishing agricultural sector once a caring government believing in Opportunity makes land reform successful!

It is not Clause 25 of the Constitution that allowed Extension Services to emerging farmers to collapse; that is destroying the capacity of the Agricultural Research Council to support new entrants; that prevents suitable financing for farmers; that is ruining investment opportunities in agriculture; that mismanaged drought relief; that allows agricultural colleges to fail; that bungled land claims and who delay purchases of land for years through incompetence.

It is not Clause 25 of the Constitution that fails to take workable proposals from organised agriculture, Community Property Associations and Land Reform Beneficiaries on board.

It is not Clause 25 of the Constitution that is to blame for state capture, division in the ANC and failure at the ballot box.

Honourable members,

The constitution is the very institution that guarantees the economic freedom of those marginalised and dispossessed that is now being blamed for a lack of progress - For us to do so as politicians is like a craftsman blaming his tools!

By blaming the constitution - en ek kan byvoeg ons legitieme beleggers in ons landbou, ons boere - for the failures of this government, we are not only playing by the rules of survival of an emerging gangster state, but also risking the future of every single South African who come into property for the first time.

The DA is the only party that genuinely wants the poor to own property - We do not want the poor to remain poor!

We are a party that believes that the only guarantee the most vulnerable people in society has against the abuses of the state and the greed in society is the Constitution.

The Constitution is not an obstacle to justice, but its only reliable guarantee!

Thomas Walters MP

DA Shadow Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform