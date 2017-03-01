Sierra Leone: Iluka Resources Ltd. Brings Good News

Chairman of Iluka Resources Limited, Gregory (Greg) Martin and team Tuesday February 28, 2017, paid a courtesy call on President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

According to Mr Martin, the company has completed its feasibility studies and had proven that Sierra Leone has huge potential that has inspired the company to further invest US$160 million dollars over a period of five years and an additional US$60 million dollars for two years on environmental studies.

He expressed profound thanks for the warm reception and hospitality received from government and the people of Sierra Leone since the merger of Sierra Rutile with Iluka Resources Ltd. on 7 December 2016. He said he was pleased with his staff as they have the required expertise for the operations.