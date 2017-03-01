1 March 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Iluka Resources Ltd. Brings Good News

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chairman of Iluka Resources Limited, Gregory (Greg) Martin and team Tuesday February 28, 2017, paid a courtesy call on President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

According to Mr Martin, the company has completed its feasibility studies and had proven that Sierra Leone has huge potential that has inspired the company to further invest US$160 million dollars over a period of five years and an additional US$60 million dollars for two years on environmental studies.

He expressed profound thanks for the warm reception and hospitality received from government and the people of Sierra Leone since the merger of Sierra Rutile with Iluka Resources Ltd. on 7 December 2016. He said he was pleased with his staff as they have the required expertise for the operations.

Sierra Leone

'Resolve All Outstanding Issues' - President Tells Soccer Body

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Monday February 27 urged the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) to ensure it… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.