Ethiopia: Benefit of Harnessing Inbound, Local Travellers

Over the years travel and tourism had a tremendous economic impact directly contributing to economic growth. Both local and international travellers taking a voyage for business and leisure became part of a country's economy.

Possessing several attractions including cultural, historical and archaeological attractions, Ethiopia has managed to attract several tourists from all over the world. However, the country has not been prioritizing on local travellers as the industry is set to bring foreign currency into the country. Such initiatives never focused on the potential local travellers with the focus to infrastructure development and inbound travellers.

Proving this tourist infrastructures in several national parks has been upgraded, while renovation work on roads linking the parks with major roads and lodges continue to be carried out. The preservation also involves the protection of wild animals and conservation of heritage sights including the ten World Heritages registered under UNESCO. These have brought so many inbound travellers to Ethiopia.

Although the Ethiopian Airlines which actively and directly engages to promote destinations solving accessibility setbacks increasing number of travellers having a significant for local travellers, little has been done to encourage local travellers to visit their country destinations. The perception that tourism is luxury and for foreigners has been hampering travel even to the domestic well-off costing the country significant revenue from its citizens. Lack of promotion and encouragement to local travellers enticed many locals to take their vacation in Dubai where they mix sightseeing with business.

There is a growing trend in the tourism industry despite the presence of most exotic destinations, a massive promotion needs to be performed so that people be aware of the destination and take a vacation. The country encouraging local travelers as one of the main targets will benefit from increased number of travellers as the demand from local and international travellers will provide massive potential to bring sustainable growth and development to the industry. Owing to its ancient historical remains, culture and sophisticated natural sights, Ethiopia remained to be one the notable destinations in Africa.

As number of diplomats, corporate and leisure travellers are growing, chain hotel groups are expanding in the capital. Growing the number of hotels is part of the plan to make Ethiopia one of the top five tourist destination in Africa in the coming four years enabling the country to use its tremendous tourism potential.