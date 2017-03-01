1 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Benefit of Harnessing Inbound, Local Travellers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Over the years travel and tourism had a tremendous economic impact directly contributing to economic growth. Both local and international travellers taking a voyage for business and leisure became part of a country's economy.

Possessing several attractions including cultural, historical and archaeological attractions, Ethiopia has managed to attract several tourists from all over the world. However, the country has not been prioritizing on local travellers as the industry is set to bring foreign currency into the country. Such initiatives never focused on the potential local travellers with the focus to infrastructure development and inbound travellers.

Proving this tourist infrastructures in several national parks has been upgraded, while renovation work on roads linking the parks with major roads and lodges continue to be carried out. The preservation also involves the protection of wild animals and conservation of heritage sights including the ten World Heritages registered under UNESCO. These have brought so many inbound travellers to Ethiopia.

Although the Ethiopian Airlines which actively and directly engages to promote destinations solving accessibility setbacks increasing number of travellers having a significant for local travellers, little has been done to encourage local travellers to visit their country destinations. The perception that tourism is luxury and for foreigners has been hampering travel even to the domestic well-off costing the country significant revenue from its citizens. Lack of promotion and encouragement to local travellers enticed many locals to take their vacation in Dubai where they mix sightseeing with business.

There is a growing trend in the tourism industry despite the presence of most exotic destinations, a massive promotion needs to be performed so that people be aware of the destination and take a vacation. The country encouraging local travelers as one of the main targets will benefit from increased number of travellers as the demand from local and international travellers will provide massive potential to bring sustainable growth and development to the industry. Owing to its ancient historical remains, culture and sophisticated natural sights, Ethiopia remained to be one the notable destinations in Africa.

As number of diplomats, corporate and leisure travellers are growing, chain hotel groups are expanding in the capital. Growing the number of hotels is part of the plan to make Ethiopia one of the top five tourist destination in Africa in the coming four years enabling the country to use its tremendous tourism potential.

Ethiopia

Lifting Many Out of Poverty

Study findings indicate that Ethiopia's poverty index had declined from 38.7 to 29.6 per cent from 1997 to 2003 E.C. And… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.