Ethiopia: Lifting Many Out of Poverty

Study findings indicate that Ethiopia's poverty index had declined from 38.7 to 29.6 per cent from 1997 to 2003 E.C. And most recently, the index has shown a significant improvement in poverty reduction .The figure has tumbled to 22 per cent by the year 2007 E.C. Accordingly, the nation has managed to achieve the millennium development goals of reducing poverty by half.

The Second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTPll) has also ensured that one of the major reasons for the reduction of poverty is sustaining fast economic growth. Furthermore, the safety net programme which has been operational over the past years has also its own immense contribution to poverty alleviation, as per Agriculture and Natural Resource Ministry.

Accordingly, the programme has been implemented in rural parts of Ethiopia effectively and preparation has been carried out to replicate the same success in urban towns. The programme is now under its fourth chapter, second phase. Over the past three programmes, 3.4 million people have benefited by making their own wealth and turning economically independent citizens.

In its fourth phase, it has involved some 7.9 million citizens. Of which, 6.9 million people are getting benefits through engaging in community development activities that are being carried out in their locality. In addition, they can create their own job by creating linkage with saving and credit institutions.

Safety net Programme Donor Coordination Team Leader at World Bank, Kelly Johnson witnessed that the ongoing poverty reduction effort and the best practice that has been registered in implementing Saftey net programme in Ethiopia will help to introduce the programme in other African countries.

It is relevant to provide direct support to 1.3 million people living with disabilities and the elderly. The assistance given to citizens in the form of wage by involving 14,000 people in the ongoing developmental activities would also help to prevent economic independence and accelerate the tasks.

As to her, getting reliable nutrient food supply and graduating and leaving the programme after increasing household income are some of programme effectiveness measures. In addition, the construction of 40,000 km road could be taken as another success story of the program. Taking some best practices from previous three years performance, it is essential to change the plan into action through strengthening programme effectiveness, she added.

Similarly the incumbent has been striving to make urban dwellers beneficial from the programme. That is why, the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing called on fellow citizens to actively participate in the implementation of Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the Urban Food Security and Job Opportunity Agency Deputy Director Solomon Asefa said that Ethiopia's Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) is aimed at enabling the poor to resist shocks, create assets and become food self-sufficient having overcome chronic food insecurity. "To effectively realize the program, active public participation is a key factor."

Out of the total population, 29.6 per cent of the people are living in poverty. Hence, he said Productive Safety Net Program is a showcase for the unwavering commitment of the government to reduce the poverty rate.

Aside from sustaining the double digit economic growth in the country, the government has devised the 2014 Social Security Policy with a view to boosting the income of some pro-poor householders in a five- year time, the Deputy Director added.

According to him, the program has been implemented in eleven towns namely; Addis Ababa, Adama, Hawassa, Dessie, Harare, DireDawa, Jigjiga, Semera, Logia, Gambella and Assosa. The Program would benefit 604,000 people in those 11 towns. He pointed out that 123,000 people would become beneficiaries of the Program this fiscal year.

World Bank Food Security and Safety Net Program Project Office Head, Debebe Barude said the total project cost is 450 million USD, of which the 300 million USD earned from World Bank in the form of loan and the remaining capital is financed by the government.

According to Debebe, if the program being introduced in Africa for the first time is proven effective, partners will for sure show interests in working in other Ethiopian towns that are not yet included in the program.

"The program has been implemented as per the schedule. Most states have finalized the recruitment of pro-poor citizens and they are now on the verge of providing support," he said.

Accordingly, in the selected towns, 12 per cent of the total population or 55 per cent of people living below poverty would get assistance. Besides, providing financial assistance, the long-term plan of the program is facilitating sustainable livelihood improvement support to the beneficiaries.

Those who have the capacity of working would earn assistance in the form of salary while others who have no capability to engage in development works would get direct financial support, he added.