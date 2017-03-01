South Africa: Temple-Jones Hard At Work Keeping Blitzboks in Tip-Top Shape

The Blitzboks work hard at being one of the fittest sides contesting the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, but the welfare of squad members remains a top priority, despite the challenge of a short turnaround time between tournaments.

This was confirmed by the Blitzboks' conditioning coach, Allan Temple-Jones, on the team's arrival in Las Vegas, USA for the fifth tournament of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series between Friday and Sunday.

'We need to tweak here and there, depending on the circumstances, but because we have a broad base to work from, we are able to do that,' said Temple-Jones from Las Vegas.

'The two-week turnaround between tournaments is pretty flexible and we might drop a contact session for a cross-training session if the guys need that.

'It was a tough turnaround from Wellington and Sydney, so our key focus this time around was basically to get the guys training again. We mix up the training with the intensity building up towards the end of the two weeks.'

The strength and conditioning specialist, who has been with the team since 2007, points to the good work ethic of players on tour and the hard work put in by the squad members staying behind as a reason for their good fitness levels.

'The guys push each other during these sessions and back home, and are in the very capable hands of Marius Schoeman and Paul Delport of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy, so we manage to keep those levels up,' Temple-Jones said.

The Blitzboks have won at the Sam Boyd Stadium venue three times since the tournament was moved there and Temple-Jones has been involved in all those wins.