Mauritius: Prime Minister Reiterates Willingness to Work for the Advancement of Rodrigues

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, expressed willingness to work for the advancement of Rodrigues during the opening of the pre-budget consultations yesterday in the presence of the Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Serge Clair at La Residence Port Mathurin. The Prime Minister is currently on a three-day official visit to Rodrigues.

Mr Jugnauth reiterated his satisfaction regarding his first trip to Rodrigues as Prime Minister which he said is a gesture aimed at demonstrating the special consideration that Mauritius has for Rodrigues and also towards strengthening further the bonds that exist between the two island countries.

He reassured the Rodriguans that he will take on board their proposals and suggestions which he said are essential for the preparation of the forthcoming budget with focus on the socio-economic development of both Rodrigues and Mauritius.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further stressed that he will leave no stone unturned towards providing Rodrigues with the necessary means to stand on its feet as according to him, while the Mauritian economy is progressing, Rodrigues should not be left apart and instead be part of the development.

During his visit the Prime Minister chaired working sessions with leaders of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly, NGOs, economic operators, representatives of civil society and other social and economic organisations.

The Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues, Mr Serge Clair, for his part, expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Jugnauth for giving a particular attention and demonstrating concerns regarding the various suggestions for the budget. This gesture, he added, is in line with the expectations of the Rodriguans not only in terms of benefitting from funding facilities but also to showcase their savoir-faire thus helping Rodrigues to stand on its feet.

He further underlined that Rodriguans remained confident about their contribution to the national economy.