1 March 2017

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Terror Act Changes Stall At Senate

Tagged:

Related Topics

The promised amendments to the Swaziland's Suppression of Terrorism Act have been shelved by the kingdom's Senate - again.

The Act, which bans organisations that advocate democratic reform and imprisons dissenters, has been criticised across the world as undemocratic.

The United States scrapped the lucrative trade deal AGOA with the kingdom because Swaziland refused to accept the need for reform. King Mswati III rules the kingdom as sub-Saharan Africa's last absolute monarch.

The Suppression of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2016 was due to be debated by the Swazi Senate on Monday (27 February 2017) but was deferred. In Swaziland, Senate members are not elected by the people. King Mswati selects 20 members of the 30-strong house and the other 10 are elected by the House of Assembly. Political parties are banned from contesting elections.

The Times of Swaziland, the only independent daily newspaper in the kingdom, reported this was not the first time that the Bill had been deferred. It said senators questioned Deputy Senate President Ngomuyayona Gamedze as to why the Bill had been deferred countless times.

The law which came into force in 2008 has been criticised by human rights groups globally. In September 2016, the Swazi High Court ruled sections of the Act and sections of the Sedition and Subversive Activities Act were unconstitutional because they contravened provisions in the Constitution on freedom of expression and freedom of association.

The Swaziland Attorney-general has appealed the decision.

Swaziland

Swazi Police Block Workers' Protest

Police in Swaziland blocked a workers' protest against poor labour conditions in the kingdom. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.