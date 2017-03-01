Liberia: Arcelormittal, Firestone Agreements Face Amendments

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has written the House of Representatives, drawing its attention to government's intention to submit for their consideration, amendments of the ArcelorMittal and Firestone agreements within the next few days.

A communication dated 23 February from the President's Office says the action to amend the agreements of the two companies has become necessary as a result of the deterioration in the financial condition of the two concessionaires.

President Sirleaf cited effect of the 2013/2014 Ebola virus disease attack here and the sharp decline in global commodity prices as factors responsible for the deterioration in the financial condition of the two concessionaires.

She says in the letter that many of the lawmakers on Capitol Hill can recall that in 2008, the Government went through a similar exercise with those two concessionaires, which led to renegotiations and amendments to their concession agreements.

The communication was read and turned over to the Committees on Contracts and Monopoly, Investment and Concession, Agriculture and Judiciary for further action.

The President through another communication address to the House of Representatives said she will be out of the country for one week during which she will pay a three - day state visit to Ethiopia to honor an invitation from the Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn.

She says the visit will focus on key areas which are critical in Liberia's Agenda for Transformation, agriculture, youth development and health. Following the state visit to Ethiopia, President Sirleaf is expected to fly to Lagos, Nigeria to honor an invitation from former President Olusegun Obasanjo to serve as chief guest at the

opening of his presidential Library, the first on the continent.

During her absence from the country, the Minister of National Defense Mr. Brownie J. Samukai will serve as chairman of the cabinet with direct communication from her in consultation with the Vice President Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.