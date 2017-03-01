Liberia: Rep. Corneh Wants MYS Appear Before House

Bong County District #6 Representative Adam Bill Corneh has asked his colleagues at the House of Representatives to invite Youth and Sports Minister Saah Charles N'Tow to appear and explain how money allotted for the expansion of the Tumutu Training Center or TTC in Bong County is being used.

In his request to the Plenary of the House, Rep. Corneh asked that Minister N'Tow be made to appear with expenditure report to back up his explanation.

Though Rep. Corneh did not say how much was allotted, he however, informed his colleagues that the purpose of the allotment was to renovate TTC as well as carry out some expansion in providing an environment where Tumutu inhabitants can be trained and have access to recreation services.

Rep. Corneh had made claims that Minister N'Tow constantly refused to recognize his (Rep. Corneh's) constitutional authority given him through the popular mandate of the people, when he allegedly invited the Minister to his (Rep. Corneh's) office to provide explanations on the state of the project.

Rep. Corneh said he was seeking a comprehensive expenditure report from Minister N'Tow to justify the fair usage of the undisclosed money in question.

Having allegedly evaluated the renovation and expansion of the TTC project and matched it against the size of the allotment made in the national budget, Rep. Corneh claims that findings from the evaluation revealed that the worth of the entire project was disproportional to the huge budgetary allotment.

The communication was forwarded to the committee on Youth and Sports to report within two weeks.