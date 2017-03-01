1 March 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Africa: No Winner of the 2016 Ibrahim African Leadership Prize

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced that there is no winner of the 2016 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

The announcement was made following a meeting of the independent Prize Committee, chaired by Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, and the Mo Ibrahim Foundation's Board meeting last weekend.

Commenting on the decision of the Prize Committee, Dr. Salim said: "As I emphasize each year, a very high bar was deliberately set when the Prize was launched in 2006. We recognize and applaud the important contributions that many African leaders have made to change their countries for the better. But the

Prize is intended to highlight and celebrate truly exceptional leadership, which is uncommon by its very definition. After careful consideration, the Committee has decided not to award the Prize in 2016."

The candidates for the Ibrahim Prize are all former African executive Heads of State or Government who have left their office during the last three calendar years (2014-2016), having been democratically elected and served their constitutionally mandated term.

Since being launched in 2006, the Ibrahim Prize has been awarded four times. The previous Laureates are President Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia (2014), President Pedro Pires of Cape Verde (2011), President Festus Mogae of Botswana (2008), and President Joaquim Chissano of Mozambique (2007). Nelson

Mandela was the inaugural Honorary Laureate in 2007.

The Foundation looks forward to hosting its flagship event, the Ibrahim Governance Weekend, in Marrakech, Morocco, from 7 to 9 April 2017. The event will open on the Friday evening with a high-profile discussion titled "A Conversation on Leadership," looking at the challenges of global leadership in the 21st century.

Africa

Why Mugabe Is Right On Succession in Zimbabwe

Although birthday parties are supposed to be apolitical, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's have always been lavish,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.