Liberia: Ambassador Carlton Karpeh Is Dead

The death is announced of Ambassador Carlton Karpeh, former Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), during the administration of Head of State Samuel K. Doe and the People's Redemption Council (PRC).

This sad event occurred yesterday at his Duport Road residence at 1pm.

He was in his early 80s.

C. Alexwyn, as his friends and associates called him, was a product of the College of West Africa (CWA). He spent his boyhood and young adulthood living with an aunt, Mrs. Versa Stewart, at her home at Broad Street, Snapper Hill, Monrovia, the spot on which UBA Bank is now located. Carlton was noted for public speaking, a skill he developed as a young fellow in the 1940s and 50s at Trinity Sunday School, especially under the direction of Mr. Jacob Henry Browne, the Sunday School Superintendent. Mr. Browne often referred to Carlton as "Chorister Carlton Karpeh," because of his rich baritone voice.

Following his graduation from CWA, Carlton in the 1950s traveled to England for further studies. On return he became a broadcaster at ELBC. In 1973 he was appointed Director of Public Affairs at MICAT, during the administration of Dr. Edward B. Kesselly. In the late 1970s, Carlton started a weekly newspaper, Weekend News.

During the administration of Head of State Samuel K. Doe, Carlton was appointed at MICAT, following which he was appointed Liberian Ambassador to Cameroon, where he served for many years. On his return, President Ellen Johnson appointed him Ambassador-at-Large. He was retired on December 2, 2010, and has since been living quietly at home on Du Port Road, outside Monrovia.

He is survived by several children.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.