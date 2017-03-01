Liberia Joins Global Campaign

The National AIDS Commission of Liberia, in collaboration with civil society and human rights organizations in the West African states, joins the United Nations, partners and the world over to commemorate "Zero Discrimination Day" on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

"Discriminating against people on the basis of race, gender, etc. causes individual suffering and weakens social cohesion... Discrimination limits girls' and young women's access to education not only harms individuals but prevents societies from benefiting from a deeper pool of talent," said Mitchel Sidibé, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

According to Mr. Sidibé, discrimination is a violation of human rights and must not go unchallenged; noting that "everyone has the right to live with respect and dignity."

The UNAIDS Executive Director maintains that everyone can take action to counter discrimination and encourage acceptance. "Stand up and speak up when something is wrong or someone is treated unfairly, raise awareness, support people who have been discriminated against and promote the benefits of diversity.

He challenged the world to make some noise to challenge discrimination, wherever it happens on this year's Zero Discrimination Day.

In Liberia, Dr. Ivan F. Camanor, Chairman of the National AIDS Commission pointed out that discrimination continues to affect the lives of millions of people around the world and especially people living with HIV and AIDS.

"HIV related stigma and discrimination is pervasive and exists in almost every part of the world including Liberia," Dr. Camanor told reporters.

Stigma and/or Discrimination is an unfair way of treating someone or acting toward someone because one thinks he or she is different in some way.

"Myths and misconceptions; lack of adequate knowledge about HIV and AIDS; fear of transmission; fear of death and illnesses; fear of being stigmatized and or discriminated; moral judgments; and negative perceptions about people living with HIV and AIDS (PLHIV) are some of the many causes of stigma and discrimination," Mr. Stephen McGill, Executive Director of Stop AIDS in Liberia (SAIL) said,

Research has showed that HIV positive individuals, especially women and children, face many acute challenges including stigma and discrimination, violation of human rights, distant and limited health services, food insecurity, lack of shelter, lack of vocational and agricultural skills, and migration or indebtedness occasioned by high medical expenses.

Mrs. Josephine Godoe, President of the Network of People Living with HIV said that discrimination continues to undermine efforts to achieve a more just and equitable world and causes pain and suffering for many persons living with HIV worldwide and in Liberia.

She called on Liberians throughout the republic to focus more attention on stopping stigma and discrimination by standup against acts of stigma and discrimination.

Zero Discrimination Day is an opportunity to join together against discrimination and celebrate everyone's right to live a full and productive life with dignity. No one should be subjected to discrimination on the basis of their gender, gender identity, race, age, disability, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, religion or language, health status or for any other reason.