Liberia-Ethiopia Sign MOU Covering Livestock, Fisheries, Health

Addis Ababa — Liberia and Ethiopia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in the areas of education with emphasis on (TVET) for the development of human resource, Livestock and Fisheries, Cooperation in the field of health and medical sciences and cooperation in the field of commercial and industrial development.

According to a dispatch from Addis Ababa, in the area of education, the MOU set a framework of cooperation for the Parties in the field of technical and vocational education (TVET) for the development of human resource; to encourage and strengthen their cooperation in the field of TVET by the exchange of experience and information on the sector and in accordance with their national laws, policies and strategies.

In the area of livestock and fisheries, the deal seeks to encourage cooperation between interested institutions of the countries in various fields of Livestock and Fisheries, human resource development, research, and livestock and Fisheries development; encourage the establishment of livestock and fisheries developments in the private sector and taking into consideration the interests of the countries.

Regarding health, the MOU is geared towards the promotion of cooperation between the Liberia and Ethiopia in the fields of health and medical sciences on the basis of equality and mutual benefit; exchange of information on health and medical science; exchange health professionals and experts with a view to share experience in designing innovative healthcare systems.

Foreign Minister Marjon Kamara and Agriculture Dr. Moses Zinnah signed on behalf of Government Liberia while Dr. Shiferaw Teklemariam - Minister of Education, Prof. Fekadu Beyene - Minister of Livestock and Fisheries and Prof. Yifru Berhan - Minister of Health signed on behalf of the Ethiopian Government