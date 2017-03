Ghana: Golden Boy' Razak Applies for Black Stars Job

In a massive display of confidence and a demonstration of readiness to handle the top Ghana coaching job, former Black Stars skipper and Asante Kotoko coach 'Golden Boy' Abdul Razak has officially submitted his application for the vacant Black Stars coaching job on Monday afternoon.

Razak is the first local coach to have officially jumped into the ring for the contest of who becomes the next Ghana coach.

He submitted the application himself at the FA Headquarters in Accra around 1:30pm.

The Black Stars coaching job has been left vacant since Avram Grant mutually terminated his contract with the Ghana FA following the team's failure to end their 35-year AFCON drought.

Many top coaches including Harry Redknapp are reported to have submitted their résumés chasing the vacant position.

But, the only local coach to have made an open declaration for the job is former Kotoko coach Abdul Karim Razak.

"We have given the foreign coaches all the support they need to enable them succeed but they end up not getting us what we want. It's our time now," he said before submitting his application.

"We the local coaches must take up the responsibility and help our own country," he added.

Apart from Razak, other local coaches like Ibrahim Tanko, Maxwell Konadu, Otto Addo and Marcel Desailly are reported to be interested in the job but are yet to submit their CVS or make an open claim for the vacant position.