Ghana: Kwesimintsim MP Sets Up 5 Committees - to Deal With Pressing Issues

Takoradi. — THE Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwesimintsim constituency in the Western region, Joseph Mensah has vowed to champion the interest of his constituents in his capacity as a legislator.

This, the MP has shown, by setting up five separate Committees, to handle challenges and problems confronting the constituency.

Each of the five committees formed by the MP has membership drawn from the constituency cut across the political divide.

The five committees range from Project and Works, Health and Sanitation, Education and Scholarship, Finance and Credit and Sports.

Each of the five committees has a chairman of repute, headed by elected Assembly members in the various electoral areas in the constituency, making up the members of the committee.

Inaugurating the committees, the MP, popularly known as 'Joe Mensah' - told the committee members that each of them has a special role and task to perform.

He said, for instance, the Project and Works Committee has a task to investigate and ascertain the reasons behind the stoppage of road works in some part of the constituency.

He mentioned for example the Kwesimintsim Zongo to Assekai-Whindo road, Kwesimintsim Zongo to Mpatado, through to Anaji, among others.

This, the Project and Works committee would investigate and ascertain the reason why the aforementioned road project has come to a standstill.

When the Committee completes its investigation, it will send it report and recommendations to the MP for action to be taken.

According to MP Joe Mensah, the reason behind the formation of the Project and Works Committee was to see to the completion of all government projects in the constituency.

Turning his attention to the Education and Scholarship Committee, the Kwesimintsim Legislator described the committee as an urgent one that needed urgent attention.

Consequently, he handed to the committee, Mr. Benjamin Afful-Eshun, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ahantaman Rural Bank a seed capital of GHC10, 000 from his own pocket.

"This committee is urgent so I have decided to give you a seed capital of GHC10, 000 from my own pocket to kick-start the work".

MP Joe Mensah told the committee that, taking a cue from how some of the constituents sometimes line up demanding school fees from MPs, he decided to set up the Education and Scholarship committee to take care of pertinent and urgent educational issues. The Education and Scholarship Committee has a task to source for funding.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter after the inauguration of the committees, MP Joe Mensah pointed out that as a legislator, he might not at all times be in the constituency to attend to pressing and urgent issues.

As a result, he decided to set up the aforementioned committees to handle pressing and urgent issues.