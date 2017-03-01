Gambia: KHG Sports Academy Demolish Misira Utd to Close Gap On Busumbala in Wc Regional 3rd Tier

KHG Sports Football Academy on Sunday thrashed Misira United 3-0 in the week-six fixtures played at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field in Lamin to close gap on group B leaders Busumbala Sanjonding in the 2016-2017 West Coast Regional third division league.

The Lamin-based football academy were occupying fourth-place in group B with 3 points after beating Berewuleng United in their opening fixtures prior to their Sunday's crucial fixtures with the Brikama-based outfit.

The Academy boys were the better side and managed to notch in three goals after Misira United failed to perform to expectations in the game to close gap on group B leaders Busumbala Sanjonding to just one point.

KGH Sports Football Academy are now second-place in group B with 6 points in two league matches after beating Berewuleng United and Misira United in their opening games and now one point behind group B leaders Busumbala Sanjonding, who have bagged 7 points in three league outings.

Misira United dropped to fourth-place in group B with 4 points in three league matches after losing to KGH Sports Football Academy 3-0 at the weekend.

Greater Tomorrow thumped Foni Kansala District United 2-0 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to climb to third-place in group B with 6 points in three league matches.

In the other scores, NAWEC thumped Berewuleng 2-0 at the Late Sanna Jatta Memorial Football Field in Lamin. Jambanjelly beat Tujereng 1-0 in the all-Kombo South derby clash at the Jambanjelly Football Field on Saturday to land their first win in the league after slipping to Gunjur United 2-0 in their opening league match.

University of The Gambia drew 1-1 with Kombo Kerewan at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium, while Sanyang United lost to Sanchaba S.J.F Academy 3-0 at the Sanyang Football Field on Sunday.