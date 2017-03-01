Gambia: Abuko Utd Upset Brikama United in Women 1st Division League

Abuko United on Saturday thrashed Brikama United 3-0 at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda to keep their chances of winning the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation Women domestic division one league title.

Abuko United opened the tally through an own goal by Brikama United defender Agie Jallow in the 34th minute of the game to give the Abuko-based outfit the lead.

Abbie Colley netted the second goal for Abuko United before half time to dash Brikama United's hopes of coming back to their feet.

Prolific striker Mam Drammeh sealed victory for Abuko United in the 70th minute of the game after capitalizing on Brikama United's defensive error to clinch the vital three points and also maintain their league title aspirations alive.

Brikama United reacted for an equalizer but could not break through Abuko United's formidable defence line thus the game ended 3-0 in favour of Abuko United.

Interior hammered Immigration 4-1 at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium.

Meanwhile, City Girls beat Jeshwang United 2-1 in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation Women second division league at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda.