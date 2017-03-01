Gambia: 24 APRC Supporters Granted Bail

The 24 APRC supporters who were arrested at Kanfenda village were yesterday granted bail at the Brikama Magistrates' Court presided over by principal magistrate Omar Cham.

The accused persons are Banna Kujabi, Sunkaru Bojang, Aminata Bojang, Amie Saidy, Awa Manga, Sohna Bojang, Awa Badjie, Mai Dampha, Yamumdaw Manga, Nyra Yanga, Rabiatou Bojang, Mai Daffeh, Mai Dibba, Sunka Wandi, Wandi Bojang, Fatoumatta Sidibeh, Sarjo Daffeh, Lamin Manga, Lala Saidy, Serreh Jatta, Sainey Camara, Sulayman Manga, Madiba Manga and Serreh Bojang.

According to the particulars of offence, on 19 February 2017 at Kanfenda checkpoint in Foni Kansala, in the West Coast Region, the accused persons used abusive and insulting words against Lulu Sanyang and others.

They all denied the charge and were each granted court bail of D250,000 with each to provide a Gambian surety.

When the matter was called, the police prosecutor, Inspector S. Sanyang, applied to remove the name of one Mai Manneh because she never appeared before the court, and the application was granted.

The defence counsel, Ebrima Jallow, made an objection to the charge sheet, arguing that the charge sheet indicated Banna Kujabi and 24 others and did not mention any names, and he asked to know who are those 24 others.

However, magistrate, Omar Cham told the court to let counsel allow the accused persons to take their plea without wasting time, in the interest of justice.

After the accused took their plea, the defence counsel made an application for the court to use its discretion to grant bail to all the accused persons.

He said some of the accused persons are the breadwinners of their family and some are mothers, and the offence they were charged with is a misdemeanor, and is bailable.

He said the application for bail for the accused persons was supported by an 11-paragraph affidavit sworn to by one Bakary Jaiteh, and they relied on the said affidavit in support of the motion.

"I urge the court to use its discretion as provided for in the Criminal Procedure Code and the Constitution of The Gambia to grant bail to the accused."

Counsel added that the accused persons had been remanded for days, since their arrest, and he assured the court that if granted bail they would not interfere with the police investigations and would maintain the peace.

The police prosecutor did not object to the bail application, leaving it to the discretion of the court.

Hearing continues.