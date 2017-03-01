Gambia: Agua Gambia Ltd Aims to Improve Sanitation in Gambia

"Agua Gambia Ltd is a company set-up to improve the sanitation and health of the Gambian people," said Bianca Griffith, managing director of the company.

She said her company's mission is to ensure good sanitation because that is fundamental in ensuring good health and improving the quality of life.

Agua Gambia Ltd currently operates the Kotu Ponds Wastewater Treatment Facility and sewage network in partnership with NAWEC and The Gambia government.

The wastewater treatment facility is to ensure that dirty water does not contaminate the country's rivers or ocean.

"Since Agua Gambia Ltd began operations, the company has been working on investing in and improving the facility's infrastructure and its service to users," Ms Griffith said.

"Today, the facility treats water from across the Kombo area brought in by trucks and underground pipes, and the company is committed to make more improvements and expansions to the system."

The managing director of Agua Gambia said a key focus of the company is generating local jobs by employing and empowering Gambians, irrespective of gender, age, or race.

"We believe in rewarding hard work, no matter who you are. The company is working to create as many good local jobs as possible as it continues its operations and improvements initiative," she said.

"The company is ready to partner with the new government to help in further creating and accelerating development and improvements to quality of life for the Gambian people."