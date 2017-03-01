Gambia: SJAG Pending Agm Set for March 4

The pending Annual General Meeting of the Sports Journalists' Association of The Gambia (SJAG) will take place on 4th March 2017 at the Gambia National Olympic Committee House, starting 10am.

The decision was taken by the executive committee during an executive meeting held last week.

The AGM could not hold as planned due the recent political impasse in the country.

During the AGM, the secretary general, Alieu Ceesay, and treasurer Namory Trawally will present their reports during the year under review for members' approval and also to reflect on the progress registered and the challenges faced during the past 12 months.

There will also be an election for the vacant position (assistant treasurer) in the executive body.

The current executive body was elected into office on 6th September 2014 at an elective congress and to serve for a period of four years.

"All sports journalists are informed and urged to attend this important gathering," said SJAG Secretary General Alieu Ceesay.