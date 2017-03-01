1 March 2017

Gambia: Kebz Marong Notches in 1st Goal for New Club in Georgian Premier League

By Lamin Darboe

Gambian striker Kebba Marong alias Kebz has netted his first goal for new club FC Imereti in the Georgia premier league after joining the club from Alazani FC.

Kebz joined FC Imereti from Alazani FC and his lone strike inspired FC Imereti to victory in the Georgian premier league.

The former Steve Biko striker started his professional football career with Mark Star FC in the Georgian lower league in 2014, before joining Alazani FC in 2015.

Kebz was also part of Steve Biko side that clinched the 2012-2013 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league title before his departure to Georgia for professional football after clinching the country's domestic league title for the first time in their history.

